WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/30/19

It’ll be a walk down the aisle and a brawl for the ages when Raw hosts Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding and the Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy rematch on the final show of 2019 … and the decade. (via WWE.com )

1. There’s gonna be a wedding tonight on Raw! Surely it will go off without a hitch, right?

2. Currently, the only announced match for Raw tonight is a rematch between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black. Fingers crossed for an iron man match, because you gotta fill three hours somehow.

3. In between last week’s Raw and this week’s Raw, WWE crowned a new U.S. champion in Andrade. Will we get a rematch between El Idolo and Rey Mysterio? Probably! Will it end with Seth Rollins and AOP beating both competitors up? Also probably!

4. Randy Orton was injured at a WWE live event over the weekend — or maybe he wasn’t! Tune in to Raw to find out if Randall’s knee is okay and it’s just a long con so he can RKO AJ Styles outta nowhere.

5. Rumors of the 24/7 title’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, seeing as how the belt changed hands seven times over the weekend. If this leads to Mike Rome putting down the mic and putting on a pair of trunks, I am all here for it. Why not, right? The decade’s almost over! Let’s get weird with it.

