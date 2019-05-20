WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/20/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.20.19

WWE Promotional Image

aw shit here we go again

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Brock Lesnar stormed out of nowhere to win the Men’s Money in the Bank contract, meaning Universal Champion Seth Rollins will have little time to rest on his laurels following a win over AJ Styles. Plus, Becky Lynch faces life as a single champion for the first time since WrestleMania, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to introduce WWE’s newest championship. Raw airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Note: The show is being taped early today, as they’re in London, England, so please keep the live thread as spoiler free as you can/you’d like!

Our five-point preview:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP