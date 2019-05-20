AEW’s Chris Jericho Shared His Thoughts On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Money In The Bank Win

Chris Jericho‘s been pretty busy lately with his podcast, his band, antagonizing his All Elite Wrestling coworkers on social media and AEW’s web series, challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and getting ready for his match with Kenny Omega by developing a new finishing move. Last night, he also took the time to tweet during WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV.

After the main event ended with Brock Lesnar being revealed as the surprise final entrant of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then winning the whole thing, Jericho tweeted sarcastically about what this creative decision means for WWE’s future, saying “Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match… even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo.”

