Everything Reportedly Ran Very Smoothly Backstage At WWE Raw This Week

08.27.19 1 min ago

WWE

A lot of backstage stories about WWE in the past couple of months seem to revolve around chaos and disorder, with last-minute rewrites of entire shows and questions about who’s really in charge. Although Raw is sticking with its current channel and time slot, it’s understandable that there’s plenty of stress and chaos to go around in WWE as they prepare to move Smackdown to Fox and NXT to USA, while anticipating their first real competition in a very long time. Still, last week Raw was an uncommonly enjoyable show, but the related news was that Vince McMahon was absent for it. Vince was back for last night’s show, but the story backstage was different than it’s been in a while.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE RAW
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP