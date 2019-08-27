Everything Reportedly Ran Very Smoothly Backstage At WWE Raw This Week

WWE

A lot of backstage stories about WWE in the past couple of months seem to revolve around chaos and disorder, with last-minute rewrites of entire shows and questions about who’s really in charge. Although Raw is sticking with its current channel and time slot, it’s understandable that there’s plenty of stress and chaos to go around in WWE as they prepare to move Smackdown to Fox and NXT to USA, while anticipating their first real competition in a very long time. Still, last week Raw was an uncommonly enjoyable show, but the related news was that Vince McMahon was absent for it. Vince was back for last night’s show, but the story backstage was different than it’s been in a while.