WWE Raw Results 3/5/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free Raw results for March 5, 2018. The show featured a “Symphony of Destruction” match, a message from Paul Heyman, the Mizzie Awards, and an appearance from Ronda Rousey.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a promo setting up Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for Rousey’s debut WWE match at WrestleMania. Watch here.

1. Asuka defeated Nia Jax. Asuka won by submission with an arm bar.

2. The Bar defeated The Revival. Cesaro pinned Scott Dawson after a Neutralizer.

3. John Cena defeated Goldust. Cena appeared on Raw to talk about his Road To WrestleMania again, and was confronted by Goldust. Cena was able to put away Goldust with an Attitude Adjustment.

– Hillbilly Jim was announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

4. Bayley defeated Mandy Rose. Bayley won the match with a roll-up, leading to an Absolution attack. Sasha Banks made the save and tried to hug Bayley, but Bayley refused.

5. Symphony of Destruction Match: Braun Strowman defeated Elias. Strowman won a musical instrument-themed falls count anywhere hardcore match by crushing Elias with a piano.

6. Bray Wyatt defeated Rhyno. Wyatt defeated Rhyno after hitting Sister Abigail. After the match, Broken Matt Hardy invited Wyatt to face him in the “Ultimate Deletion” on the Hardy Compound.

— The Miz hosted the third annual Mizzie Awards. Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor won the award for patting themselves on the back, and Kurt Angle won worst decision by a general manager. Rollins and Bálor interrupted the awards how. Miz ran them down and challenged them to a match against the Miztourage.

7. Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor defeated the Miztourage. This was a 3-on-2 handicap match. Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Miz and got the pin while Bálor was setting up for a Coup de Grace.

— After the match, Kurt Angle appeared and announced Miz’s match for WrestleMania. Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Bálor and Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

— Paul Heyman appeared to respond to Roman Reigns’ comments from last week. Heyman laid down the Universal Championship in the ring as a challenge, and said Reigns will not beat Lesnar or take his title away. Heyman said if Reigns doesn’t like his words, he can do something about it next week, when Heyman brings out Lesnar himself. Reigns appeared and made Heyman pick up the title. Reigns said all he and the fans want is for the champion to show up to work. Reigns told Heyman to tell Lesnar he can say whatever he wants to Reigns, but make sure he comes dressed for a fight.

