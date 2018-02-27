Brock Lesnar No-Showing WWE Raw Reportedly Led To Last-Minute Rewrites

Monday night on Raw, Roman Reigns delivered one of the most memorable promos of his career. “You guys wanna know the truth?” he asked, “They’re not going to like it back there, but I’m gonna say it anyways. Brock Lesnar’s not here tonight.” Roman went on to say that he has no respect for Brock because the Universal Champion can’t be bothered to show up, whereas Roman is there every week.
On the way to their WrestleMania match for the Universal Championship, this is pretty good strategy for putting heat on Brock and getting fans on Roman’s side. After all, where was Brock while Roman was earning his title shot at Elimination Chamber? He was hanging out with UFC President Dana White.
Now it’s come to light that there may be even more truth to Roman’s words. According to good ol’ Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock was actually scheduled to appear on Raw last night … or at the very least, he was promoted as being on the show. And of course, he wasn’t.
You just got worked into a shoot – HH
I’d love to see WWE scramble for a new main event if Lesnar just walks and there’s even more to this Reigns steroid scandal.
Yeah if there is one thing WWE is legit good at it is thinking on their feet, AJ vs. Finn and Kurt in the SHIELD back during the mumps thing. Long term planning that gives the fans what they want? Not so much.
I hope Lesnar is really gone, and that it does for the rest of the roster what Enzo’s firing did for the cruiserweight division.
I don’t really see how Brock being part time hurts the roster, though. Enzo’s presence made the whole show about him, and removing him let others get some shine… this is the opposite.
Financially for the company he’s a boon but as a fan I’m done with him. I’ve seen enough.
Roman Reigns shouldn’t be calling anybody entitled.
Agreed. He had a point with almost everything else, but that particular word choice was poor.
Reigns isn’t entitled. He’s not demanding he be put in the top spot. He’s getting it because the boss likes him and wants him there. I don’t follow all the behind-the-scenes stuff, but I don’t recall ever hearing anything about him trying to bury anyone or politick to get a better spot on the card.
Brock’s fighting Jon Jones. That’s a fight that will make a ton of cash and he can ditch WWE without concern.
So Brock’s gonna do nothing for the next 2-4 years? Because Jones is getting a USADA suspension.
There’s no other fight for Brock. He’s a spectacle fighter. Jones will appeal, probably get a pass, then fight Brock.
Lesnar didn’t no show, he’s just making the title seem more prestigious. I mean, you don’t want the champion on every week now do you?
That was funny man you live up to your name.
Meltzer getting worked never gets old.
I don’t read the Observer but every time With Spandex regurgitates one of his “scoops” it gets disproved near-immediately or it’s so vague as to be meaningless. Dude obviously has nowhere near the amount of pull in WWE that he used to and isn’t a reliable source of backstage news. He’s not an authority anymore, and the perception needs to catch up to reality.
