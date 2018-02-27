Brock Lesnar No-Showing WWE Raw Reportedly Led To Last-Minute Rewrites

#Brock Lesnar #WWE
02.27.18 2 weeks ago 17 Comments

YouTube

Monday night on Raw, Roman Reigns delivered one of the most memorable promos of his career. “You guys wanna know the truth?” he asked, “They’re not going to like it back there, but I’m gonna say it anyways. Brock Lesnar’s not here tonight.” Roman went on to say that he has no respect for Brock because the Universal Champion can’t be bothered to show up, whereas Roman is there every week.

On the way to their WrestleMania match for the Universal Championship, this is pretty good strategy for putting heat on Brock and getting fans on Roman’s side. After all, where was Brock while Roman was earning his title shot at Elimination Chamber? He was hanging out with UFC President Dana White.

Now it’s come to light that there may be even more truth to Roman’s words. According to good ol’ Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock was actually scheduled to appear on Raw last night … or at the very least, he was promoted as being on the show. And of course, he wasn’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE Monday Night Raw

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP