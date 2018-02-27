Brock Lesnar No-Showing WWE Raw Reportedly Led To Last-Minute Rewrites

YouTube

Monday night on Raw, Roman Reigns delivered one of the most memorable promos of his career. “You guys wanna know the truth?” he asked, “They’re not going to like it back there, but I’m gonna say it anyways. Brock Lesnar’s not here tonight.” Roman went on to say that he has no respect for Brock because the Universal Champion can’t be bothered to show up, whereas Roman is there every week.

On the way to their WrestleMania match for the Universal Championship, this is pretty good strategy for putting heat on Brock and getting fans on Roman’s side. After all, where was Brock while Roman was earning his title shot at Elimination Chamber? He was hanging out with UFC President Dana White.

Now it’s come to light that there may be even more truth to Roman’s words. According to good ol’ Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock was actually scheduled to appear on Raw last night … or at the very least, he was promoted as being on the show. And of course, he wasn’t.