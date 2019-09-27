Next week is set to be one of the most important in modern pro wrestling history, with Smackdown moving to Friday nights on network television, and AEW Dynamite premiering with two live hours against the first full episode of NXT on USA Network with a “night of champions” theme.

This week’s Observer obviously focused around various notes, rumors, and observations for next week, confirming that pyro will return to WWE television, reminding us of the upcoming draft, and discussing new looks for both Raw and Smackdown.