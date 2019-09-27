Next week is set to be one of the most important in modern pro wrestling history, with Smackdown moving to Friday nights on network television, and AEW Dynamite premiering with two live hours against the first full episode of NXT on USA Network with a “night of champions” theme.
This week’s Observer obviously focused around various notes, rumors, and observations for next week, confirming that pyro will return to WWE television, reminding us of the upcoming draft, and discussing new looks for both Raw and Smackdown.
“The idea is to give a facelift to a somewhat stale product, with new sets for Raw and Smackdown, new announcing teams and in a few weeks, new separate rosters.
“WWE is also going to bring back pyro to television. I mean, they’re getting so much money there’s no reason not to, because it’s again a little thing that fans like that AEW was expected to have, since they did with PPVs. WWE dropped it feeling it was an unnecessary cost and made no real difference when it came to ratings, but economics aren’t nearly as tight as they were when that decision was made.”