WWE Supposedly Has ‘Something Big’ Planned To Turn Raw Around In January

With viewership and ratings in a steady decline, Hall of Famers trying to rationalize why nobody likes the show, and entire opening segments of Raw dedicated to everyone agreeing about how bad Raw sucks, it feels like WWE’s flagship show is in an Ultimate Warrior-style nosedive.

The first plan? An old WWE standard: when the ratings go down, bring back Vince McMahon as an on-screen character. That’s been announced for the post-TLC edition of Raw on Monday.

One week after Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins placed the blame for Monday Night Raw’s recent decline squarely on the shoulders of “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will return to the red brand to shake things up, WWE.com can confirm.

Where they go from there is anybody’s guess. You’d think things like “character consistency” or “things making sense” or “exciting things happening” would be on the list, but WWE’s reportedly thinking bigger. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, there’s “belief within WWE” that there’s a master plan in place and that “something big is going to happen” to turn it all around.

Here’s a taste: