WWE Supposedly Has ‘Something Big’ Planned To Turn Raw Around In January

With viewership and ratings in a steady decline, Hall of Famers trying to rationalize why nobody likes the show, and entire opening segments of Raw dedicated to everyone agreeing about how bad Raw sucks, it feels like WWE’s flagship show is in an Ultimate Warrior-style nosedive.
The first plan? An old WWE standard: when the ratings go down, bring back Vince McMahon as an on-screen character. That’s been announced for the post-TLC edition of Raw on Monday.
One week after Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins placed the blame for Monday Night Raw’s recent decline squarely on the shoulders of “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will return to the red brand to shake things up, WWE.com can confirm.
Where they go from there is anybody’s guess. You’d think things like “character consistency” or “things making sense” or “exciting things happening” would be on the list, but WWE’s reportedly thinking bigger. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, there’s “belief within WWE” that there’s a master plan in place and that “something big is going to happen” to turn it all around.
Here’s a taste:
I bet it’s the new oligarchy of Raw GMs: Florida Georgia Line.
“I know how to turn things around. More authority figures!!”-VKM
Vince retires and H can finally book the shows? Although, that could mean problems at NXT.
I hate to say it, but the Elite wouldn’t do squat for this company. They’re so good because of the legacy and storytelling around their creation, interactions, history, etc. In a vacuum, they’re good wrestlers and thats it. We know how WWE treats talents with a type of marketability they don’t understand. (see, the Revival, Shinsuke, Kevin Owens, to a lesser degree Braun Strowman, etc.)
The only solution is to blow the whole thing up and start over. I would love to see VKM come out, and exercise some accountability. Acknowledge how bad things have been, acknowledge the inherent issues to their style of booking/storytelling, run an extensive Brand draft (which always brings in viewers) and start from scratch. I don’t see how this is salvageable in its current state, no matter who is on the roster.
I am one of those that hopes the elite never go to wwe, they are making big moves in the indie scene and shaking the world of pro wrestling up, causing more intrigue and making top promotions think on thier toes, WWE needs real competition, they have become way to comfortable on top making them slack hard and stick with what they thought was what was working, the elite putting pressure on them with their own thing can hopfully make WWE pull thier heads out of thier asses
I’ve been watching WWE off and on, but mostly on, since the first episode of Raw. Personally, I think this is the deepest, most talented roster or performers WWE has ever had. And it’s being wasted on this terrible product. It feels intentional to me. Everyone says Vince is out of touch. But that doesn’t explain it. To me, there’s no audience for this, and no sane person could sign off on these shows and genuinely believe they’re putting the best product out there. No one is that clueless.
Maybe I’m naive, paranoid, or both, but to my eyes, it must be something like…they have a short on their own company somehow, and want to deflate the price and fill the orders. I don’t know, maybe that’s stupid. But I genuinely cannot fathom this level of sabotage being unintentional.
Just my opinion but all us AE fans are nearly 40 and not gonna watch wwe unless paid to do so. The wwe has another massive issue as well if you book to attract casuals your hardcore fans who sub to the network get mad & if you book to make the hardcores happy casuals arent going to watch.
I’ll use this as an example seth wrestled for like an hour to open raw the iwc was in love. Casuals arent trying to watch seth wrestle for an hour
The top priority should be to have the RAW writers shadow NXT Creative for a few months, and learn how to put out compelling characters, logical and progressive angles, treat everyone as capable performers, and let the wrestling speak for itself.
The goddamn Revival, AoP, and American Alpha are all on RAW right now. You could easily have something akin to the New Day/Bar/Usos trifecta on Smackdown if booked correctly.