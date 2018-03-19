The Best And Worst Of WWF Royal Rumble 1998

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Mark Henry turned heel and joined the Nation of Domination, Owen Hart got his face lightly scratched by D-Generation X, and Sunny complicated a lot of fantasies by dressing up as a Penn State cheerleader.

If you haven’t seen this event, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. After this, we’re on the road to the unforgettable (?) No Way Out Of Texas: In Your House, the father of “No Way Out.” I wish every WWF pay-per-view had a longer, formal title. Like instead of just “Money in the Bank,” the full name was “Money in the Banks of the Mississippi.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Royal Rumble for January 18, 1998.