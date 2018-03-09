Here’s Why Braun Strowman Doesn’t Have a WrestleMania Opponent Yet

Everyone’s favorite wrestler, Braun Strowman, doesn’t know who he’s going to pro wrestling’s big dance with. Apparently, plans are flipping like emergency medical service vehicles. But there’s a good, strategic reason for that, according to Dave Meltzer.
It starts with the allegations we heard about back in January concerning Roman Reigns and allegations of steroid use. First Reigns was linked to a steroid dealer, who specifically linked Reigns to his extensive steroid ring that the FBI busted last year. Later, we heard from Reigns himself, who denied those allegations.
The news cycle moved on, but rumblings continue to pop up that a big expose with hard evidence of Reigns’ (and others’) involvement could be on the horizon.
So they have this guy – literally the most over guy in the company. One who gets an organic face reaction from the crowds because of his freakish abilities and charisma and also one who doesn’t have a looming steroid investigation possibly waiting to fuck things up.
Then they have this other guy who they have been pushing forever to the chagrin of their most vocal fanbase. A guy who, in order to MAYBE generate a less than negative reaction from the biggest crowd of the year in the biggest match of the year they have to reverse engineer a massive heel response for the opponent by baiting and switching and pulling no shows and all sorts of other not-guaranteed-to-work nonsense, all of which will be pointless if the shoe does drop in the looming steroid investigation.
Which of these guys do you book to headline the biggest show of the year while booking the other guy to flip something heavy over?
WWE – where we’re much rather do long division than just add 2 and 2.
MAYBE HE’LL JUST HANG OUTSIDE THE STADIUM AND WANDER AROUND AND TRY TO OFFER FANS “THESE CANS.”
OF BEANS or whatever
He could just do a string of giveways.
“Get these CANS!” it can beans, beer, etc. Then
“Get these HAMS!” culminating with a “main event” of
“Get these VANS!” as he gives away 2 Honda Odysseys.
Did we just become best friends
Is “GET THESE HAMS” Braun Strowman re-enacting Steamed Hams months after everyone’s moved on to new memes? Because if so that would be both the most WWE move and something I want to exist more than anything.
If this took place in the Ruthless Aggression era, the WM main might be a Braun-Alexa live sex celebration.
Have him murder everyone in the Andre the Giant battle royal. Don’t ‘officially’ put him in it, just have him walk down right after it starts, like he was bored in the back and just decided to be in it. The officials look confused and hesitate, but Braun throws his hands up and screams “BRAUUUUUUNN”, so they give him the trophy and run away.
They plan on having Goldberg win that. Seriously.
Late in the Roman/Lesnar match, BRRRAAUUUUUUNNNNN’s roar plays. He runs to the ring clutching a Money in the Bank briefcase.
Cole: Here’s comes Braun Strowman! He’s got a Money in the Bank BRIEFCASE! He didn’t win that! THAT’S NOT HIS!
Graves: Are you going to tell him that, Cole?
Braun hands the briefcase to the referee, is added to the match, powerslams Roman, throws Lesnar out of the ring, acknowledges the thunderous reaction of the crowd, turns to pin Roman….is hit with one Superman punch by Roman, and lays down for the 1-2-3. Cue fireworks and confetti to begin Roman’s Reign!
I’d be happy with Braun being spotted all over the arena selling updated Hulk fists with his skin complexion shouting ‘HANDS! GET THESE HANDS!’