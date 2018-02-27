There May Be New Plans For Braun Strowman At WrestleMania 34

We’re less than six weeks from WrestleMania, which means matches are starting to come together. Thanks to his victory in the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title. Thanks to her victory in the Royal Rumble, Asuka will fight Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title (unless she decides to fight Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Title instead).
Ronda Rousey will very obviously team with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, even though they haven’t officially said so yet. And despite all of his said faces, we can be certain John Cena will be doing something (possibly fighting the Undertaker?).
But one big question remains: What’s the plan for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34?
It’s not really a matter of “Roman might get hurt before Mania”, it’s a matter of “Roman is implicated in an ongoing PED scandal that includes other name celebrities and the one reporting it claims he’s releasing solid evidence on Roman Reigns soon.” Honestly with Roman losing to Miz, losing to Seth, et cetera, it seemed to me like they were already preparing to downgrade Roman because of this. They are cautious looking at Mania because they might have to suspend Roman at any moment, and now Brock is also a growing question mark.
I never really read Meltzer, usually just reports from other sources about what Meltzer says, but man, that quote block is painful. Does he always just speculate and throw in a bunch of “obviously”‘s to make it sound more definitive.
The funnier part to me is that Meltzer isn’t really trying to disguise the fact that he’s just speculating, and is only assuming stuff like the IC triple threat match, but sites like this then run with said speculation as if it’s breaking news. Guys, just because Meltzer watched the same show y’all did and drew his own conclusions doesn’t make them any more authoritative than anyone else who watched Raw. You may as well be writing up articles about Brandon’s speculations in his column.
I wonder if they go with the women getting their own show, and doing a title unification bout with Alexa, chwelottte, and Asuka at mania. That would be a huge selling point, especially with Rousey getting involved with the hhh/Steph Angle.
Braun is sooo fucking over. Shoehorn him into the main event regardless
At this point, I just want Reigns to have his coronation over Brock at Mania for the biggest title. Anything less than that, and it’s gonna be the next three years of predictable main events.
Braun is Jack’s (ie Daniel Bryan)’s smirking revenge.
How pitiful is it that we’re only a little over a month away from Mania and there is still no clear path for the hottest act in the entire company? It’s almost like they don’t even like money.
It’s painfully obvious that they’re going to insert Braun into the match so that he can eat the pin to protect Lesnar. It’ll be the Royal Rumble all over again but this time Braun gets to play Kane. See also: WrestleMania 31. I’m surprised Lord Meltz didn’t even consider that.