There May Be New Plans For Braun Strowman At WrestleMania 34

WWE

We’re less than six weeks from WrestleMania, which means matches are starting to come together. Thanks to his victory in the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title. Thanks to her victory in the Royal Rumble, Asuka will fight Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title (unless she decides to fight Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Title instead).

Ronda Rousey will very obviously team with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, even though they haven’t officially said so yet. And despite all of his said faces, we can be certain John Cena will be doing something (possibly fighting the Undertaker?).

But one big question remains: What’s the plan for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34?