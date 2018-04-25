The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 4/24/18: Nuts To That

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Smackdown won the Superstar Shake-Up™ by trading their least important jobbers and forgotten tag teams for a handful of Raw’s best wrestlers. Unless you don’t think giving up The Ascension and getting Samoa Joe, Asuka and Miz is winning.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for April 24, 2018.