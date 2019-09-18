The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/17/19: King Without A Crown

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown: The Undertaker returned to Madison Square Garden to chokeslam Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns got hit in the face with a camera jib, and Very Important Character Shane McMahon tried to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 17, 2019.