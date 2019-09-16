Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Clash Of The Champions: Journey back to the long long ago of 2017 where Mojo Rawley had some momentum, Rusev Day was wildly popular, and the Bludgeon Brothers were dominating. Quick, guess which part of that returns two years later!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Clash Of Champions 2019, originally aired on September 15, 2019.