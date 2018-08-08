The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/7/18: Vase The Consequences

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: The Bar defeated The Usos to advance to the finals of a four-team tag team tournament, Charlotte Flair qualified for a Smackdown Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam without totally deserving one, and Ultimate Heel Gas Station Daddy Randy Orton beat a thin layer of smoke-stink off Jeff Hardy.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 7, 2018.
To reiterate, “jifs” is the correct pronunciation. Miz is right.
Why are you looking for a fight on the internet
You’re a MONSTER!
Miz and the creator of the term can burn for all I care (but don’t Miz, I love you). It’s not Jraphic Interchange Format. Best Heel Move.
He’s technically correct, which is the best kind of correct. And hated by laypeople everywhere, so yeah, the perfect heel.
No
Miz is doing Ric Flair’s Gordon Solie/NWA/Georgia Champeenship Wrasslin’ Era mic work.
I could put up with the Bludgeon Brothers’ terrible gimmick and butt-ugly wrestling attire if their matches weren’t mediocre at best. What a waste.
I love that Miz is such an antagonizing butthole that he got Daniel Bryan, chill, best dude Daniel Bryan, to attack him.
“Charlotte’s great, but that’s the worst move in pro wrestling”
That’s just bullshit.
i hope Flair(thats right im only referring to her as Flair, because face it, she is the “Flair” now) uses this match to turn heel, like have her hust straight steal the pin from Lynch in a “i call bullshit” kind of way, and have Lynch chase her all the way to Evolution
Do Charlotte’s moonsaults look awesome? Is their less risk of injury when you’re not straight landing on a person? Yes? Ok then, please keep doing them, no matter how real it still is to some authors who I assume will address the nonsense of the Irish Whip next week. Give me all the thigh slapping kicks and headbutts, technically impossible submissions, and other nonsense as long as it looks awesome. Wrestling isn’t made for slow mo or still frames. It’s about being cool in the moment.
I think an interesting thing with the New Day is that their characters are so incorporated into their wrestling that it doesn’t just get lost in the out of the ring stuff- but when you talk about Big E in ring, you’re just as likely to mention the ass slapping and grinding as you are the suplexes. It’s in no way a problem, but as people who talk about wrestling maybe something we all could consider. I also think another element of their reception is that it came at the same times as the Usos found decent characters and watched the Revival enough to figure out how to be good at cheating and maybe got a disproportionate degree of the love for the quality of those matches.
I think it’s mainly because of how good of a babyface Becky is, and how I always always always expect a Flair to do the shitty thing, but their story is working for me more than most other times when WWE has tried to write a friendship storyline that devolves into side-eyeing one another when one of them does better than the other.
Now, if this just leads to Charlotte cutting a corner to win the title and Becky being shoved back down to obscurity and infinite losses, then yeah that’s a dumb story. But I’m hoping they have something better in mind than that, with my hope Becky winning the title at either Summerslam or Evolution, and the inevitable fallout from Charlotte coming up short against the friend that has always been in her shadow.
I might be in the minority here, but I’d love for Summerslam to somehow not be the end of the Miz/Bryan feud. Would be great to see it carry on Wrestlemania, potentially with a belt mixed in somewhere.
If upset that they are having the match at Summerslam, the “blame” is mostly on Daniel Bryan due to I guess that he and WWE are still trying to come to terms with a new contract. A contract currently that is up by next month or so.
@Amzingred yeah that makes sense, but I’m gonna keep holding out that WWE won’t be morons… wait.
I don’t think you’re in the minority at all. If Bryan does extend his contract with WWE, I expect this to end up being a feud that stretches all the way to Mania, with some breaks of course thrown in. WWE knows that this is a feud people want to see and knows how well these two play off of each other. They can go their separate ways after a PPV match or two, and then come back together (maybe for the title?) around Wrestlemania. If either of them ends up holding the WWE Title at some point, it would almost feel wrong if the other didn’t show up to spoil their moment.
I would definitely love to see this feud simmer a little longer but, I’ll take what I can get.
Ideally this feud doesn’t pick up until Miz is WWE Champion and makes Bryan “earn” a title shot, preferably at Mania.
However, since it is happening now, I still think you have to have Miz beat him and without any bullshit. That’s the only way the story progresses. Bryan talks about Miz being soft and underestimates him only to get got. If Miz cheats, it’s the same nonsense and if Bryan wins outright, that just kind feels like every other high level Miz feud, which is stale at this point.
I am stoked that we are going to have more segments on Smackdown where I feel like I am being transported back in time to 2008/2009 Randy Orton awesomeness.
2009/2010*
2008-2010 Damn it!
Thanks for the double points, and also if you say “Jifs” you are wrong and hate everything good in this world
Charlotte’s moonsault is one of the major problems with women’s wrestling: They want to be equal to the men and do the things men do, but they just can’t.
Sure, Charlotte does a great moonsault but if no one can catch her properly, then it shouldn’t be done. It should only be done against Nia Jaxx or a group of women who can catch her (and btw, this is the only time it makes sense, since Charlotte is so much bigger than her opponenents, kind of like how it usually makes no sense for strowman to use a dropkick)
This is also why Bayley and Sasha almost killed eacb other, because they were doing things they can’t actually do. It’s why so many of the women look like they don’t want to get hit. It’s why we have battle royales where they have to actively leap over the top rope. It’s why we have Sasha bouncing off tables. Women’s wrestling is very good when they stick to their strengths, but not so good when they try to keep up with the men and get in over their heads.
HHH has talked about knowing your limitations and not doing stuff you’re bad and talked about how he wouldn’t do some basic moves (I think he said running into the ringpost) because he knew he couldn’t do it well. Some of the women need to take that lesson to heart.
I think mega evil Aiden English would be cool, but I actually hope that it leads to him doing one thing right at the best moment, further cementing his friendship with Rusev and Lana and his membership in Rusev Day. It would rival when Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth finally got back together in pure, unadulterated blissfully tearful emotions.
Mega heel Orton is already awesome, and I banking on him forging some kind of new, ultra-violent faction. It’s weird that they dropped his strange relationship with Shinsuke for this one episode, but I’m hoping it’s still something they’re going to explore later.
I really want to see a Trailer Park boys style storyline with R-Truth, Tye Dillinger and whoever else fills the bill (without the proficient swearing and drug use, but if they chill and allow that, then all the better). Just have them be constant fuck ups but charming and kind-hearted ones, at that. RIP Mr. Lahey.
Based on that suit Kofi was wearing, it’s no wonder he’s a Kingsman.
I’m starting to believe Charlotte wants their opponents to take the moonsault like that so she can land on her feet. The entire women’s roster can’t be that bad. Maybe she doesn’t want to land on her…ahem…enchancements