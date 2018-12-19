Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: WWE had a Fathead Tables, a Couple of Ladders, and Tons of Chairs pay-per-view that saw Asuka become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion thanks to Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan retain the WWE Championship thanks to mother Earth, and The Bar retain the tag titles thanks to their opponents already holding the titles too many times and for way too long.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live number 1,009 for December 18, 2018.
The funniest/best part of the bad Shane opening speech was when Shane was talking about new opportunities for different people and Big E was side-eyeing the life out of Daniel Bryan. It had me laughing so hard.
Big E is just wonderful at expressing himself in so many various ways. He’s pretty much the best at everything TBH. My favorite part was still that Alma’s/Vega clip. Those jerks are my faves.
Nakamura can be Sonic. But Big E is Knuckles. Sami is Tails. Randy is Shadow. Naomi is Rogue. Alexa is Amy. Dakota is Cream. Cesaro is metal sonic. And yep, Ciampa as Robotnik, good call Brandon.
When they announced Ali was a regular member of the roster I thought back to the CWC and how my first reaction was this guy is good but he just seems to be doing moves rather than having a match, fast forward to now and I’d say he might be one of the absolute best at getting the crowd to care and appreciate a match. Very happy for him.
The opening two segments, with Shane more or less firing Paige in the most awkward way possible, and then Grandpa Vince showing up to talk down to 2 of the only characters on the entire main roster that anyone gives a shit about, just depressed the hell out of me and I couldn’t get back into the show the rest of the night.
If the end result of all this is a stampede of McMahons coming to the ring every week and turning Smackdown into Raw, we’d have been better off with Monday Night Raw staying a miserable hellscape so that we could at least enjoy Smackdown.
The first ten or so minutes comprising powerful men talking down to women and in one case relieving her of her managerial duties… did nobody really think of how that would come across?
Missed it the first time, but the gif shows that Alexander Wolfe and Samoa Joe are also not reacting to the “Thank you, Paige” chant.
If they don’t follow through with the woolly “oh, we’ll find her something else” statement could Paige sue WWE for constructive dismissal, given it was for something someone in another position did that didn’t directly affect her? Maybe sexual discrimination too?
(But really, wouldn’t they want Paige on screen in an elevated role given we’re less than two months away from her Rock-produced, people theatergoers have heard of-starring biopic?)