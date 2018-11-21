The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown 11/20/18: Feast Or Famine

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Raw swept Smackdown at Survivor Series, unless you know how to count. Daniel Bryan did better than anyone expected against Brock Lesnar, and Smackdown women’s division interim representative Charlotte Flair took Ronda Rousey to school.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,005th episode for November 20, 2018.
The best thing that happened during this whole Survivor Series weekend, to me, even considering Takeover, is me falling madly in love with Charlotte again.
This felt so perfect, especially given that we looked like we were gonna spend a bunch of time with a depressed, down on her luck Charlotte that no one would get behind because BECKY. Now she feels more like CHARLOTTE. She’s as close to her dark self as possible, and while it might honestly just be her playing the role of Becky, it’s much better than her fembotting it up. I’d feel bad about the IIconics getting fed to her, but it’s the IIconics. They suck (in universe). Charlotte should eat them for lunch.
Things should go well with Daniel Bryan von Doom as long as:
1. He faces super babyface Rusev for 20 minutes at a PPV somewhere down the line. Or a turned Andrade. Or someone other than AJ Styles.
2. Brie Bella doesn’t show up playing the role of hot lady assistant to the villain…wait…that’s not right…
That first paragraph about the Orton/ Mysterio feud is such a good call-out to this weird place that Orton’s been in for a little while now. I couldn’t really put my finger on why it felt so out of place, and not in a bad or good way, but that nails it.
I like what Charlotte’s doing here, but man I can’t wait for Becky to come back and address it. What’s the dynamic there going to be? I know Charlotte said she murdered Rousey on Becky’s behalf… but judging by the shade she’s throwing on Twitter, The Man isn’t especially impressed with Charlotte’s new attitude.
What I wanna see: Becky coming back, and Charlotte going to her and telling her, “Hey, you know what? You’re absolutely right. Me getting put in that match and robbing you of your title win? That was bullshit. You busting your ass again to get to the top? I get it. I ask you to give me one more title shot, but no resentment here. Just you and me, best in the world, showing which one is ABSOLUTE best in the world.”
Becky accepts, match is a goddamn war, Becky wins again, but all is forgiven, and Becky and Charlotte are now united with one common goal: making Ronda Rousey puke out her fucking spleen.
I wasn’t here last night and I’m not about to scroll through hundreds of comments to find out but did we ever establish if this is the a descendant of the turkey that Jake “The Milkman” Milligan won in that Team Challenge Series match?
How Charlotte got her groove back.
