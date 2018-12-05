The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 12/4/18: Fickle Matter

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: A battle royal determined a new number two contender for a Smackdown Women’s Championship match already happening, The Miz took familial ownership over Shane McMahon’s blood money trophy, and Randy Orton shockingly revealed that he doesn’t give a shit about wrestling history and never bothered to learn it.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,007th episode (how long am I going to do this bit) for December 4, 2018.
Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan were hilarious.
I actually didn’t like Charlotte’s promo, it felt like it regressed into her old heel character (now with I beat up Rhonda talking point) instead of being the cool new ruthless face she was a couple weeks ago. If they had kept both women on track they would have been attacking each other with the ladders around the ring as soon as one said something cross. To me Charlotte lost more momentum than Becky did here.
I was a little worried about Becky’s lack of pop when her music hit, but those chants were loud as hell when the music died down.
Asuka was the best non-TNDB part of the show, honestly.
My favorite thing was her pulling Mandy off the apron to help Charlotte, then getting right back on and getting kicked. Like, yeah, ok, Charlie, we’re gonna buy that you “accidentally” kicked her because the tall blonde looks exactly like the rainbow haired murder lady. And then after Asuka kicks Charlotte and loses the match, she gets this look like OH MY GOODNESS I CANNOT BELIEVE I ACCIDENTALLY KICKED YOU WHAT AN ACCIDENT OH NO in the most over the top way possible. It’s fantastic.
Let us never forget Asuka rules at everything. Forever.
Joe just wanted to go to a place where everyone knew his name.
hi guys i found a powerful formula that combines the highest quality ingredients to address your weight loss from multiple perspectives, 24 hours per day. By increasing your metabolism both during the day and night, increasing your energy levels, and promoting more restful sleep get more info here :
[www.dietplan1.com]
New asshole Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Rusev, and Cesaro.
Smackdown is only KO and Gulak away from having everyone I love on the same show.