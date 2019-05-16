If you were wondering, like I was, whether Monday Night Raw‘s improved viewership this week was mainly because there weren’t any NBA Playoffs on that night, it looks like the answer’s probably yes. It turns out Smackdown Live, which was competing with a bunch of NBA content, as well as some NHL, didn’t match Raw’s improved numbers. In fact, Smackdown viewership hit a new record low for its time on the USA Network.
Smackdown Live Viewership Hit A New Record Low This Week
Elle Collins 05.16.19 10 mins ago
