Smackdown Live Viewership Hit A New Record Low This Week

05.16.19 10 mins ago

WWE

If you were wondering, like I was, whether Monday Night Raw‘s improved viewership this week was mainly because there weren’t any NBA Playoffs on that night, it looks like the answer’s probably yes. It turns out Smackdown Live, which was competing with a bunch of NBA content, as well as some NHL, didn’t match Raw’s improved numbers. In fact, Smackdown viewership hit a new record low for its time on the USA Network.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSsmackdown ratingsWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP