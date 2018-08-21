WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/21/18

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Welcome to your live open discussion thread for this week’s edition of Smackdown. Here’s what you can expect this evening, per WWE.com:
Because the fallout from a monumental SummerSlam just wasn’t enough, Paige has put together a special edition of SmackDown LIVE that has the WWE Universe buzzing with excitement. After Sunday’s controversial title match, The Bludgeon Brothers will put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The New Day in a No Disqualification Match. Plus, Jeff Hardy will finally be able to get his hands on Randy Orton when the two square off in the evening’s very first match. You won’t want to miss a second of the action, starting tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Our five-point preview:
1. The main event is a No-DQ match between The Bludgeon Brothers and The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. There was a rumbling that Rowan suffered a serious injury at SummerSlam, so if that’s true, be on the lookout for new champs tonight.
2. Jeff Hardy will apparently kick off the night against Randy Orton. I would make a joke about this, but I saw The Gaslight Anthem play all of The ’59 Sound over the weekend, so I can’t besmirch anyone who wants to enjoy something from the late-aughts.
3. Becky Lynch and A.J. Styles will both discuss their actions at SummerSlam. If you missed SummerSlam and are cool with a spoiler: Both of them beat the unholy hell out of someone and are now being asked to talk about it.
4. Speaking of SummerSlam, The IIconics were off the card, which was unfortunate. But hey, Peyton Royce will face off against Naomi tonight because this happened.
5. WWE.com teased the next chapter in Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Hopefully that next chapter involves the two of them continuing to be extremely good.
As always, give your favorite comments a +1 and the best will make a cameo in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Oh, and speaking of Best and Worst columns, if you have some time to kill tonight, feel free check out what we wrote about Takeover and SummerSlam. Enjoy!
A no-dq match that is also 3-2 should be a cakewalk. However, if Rowan is hurt, maybe a couple of NXT call-ups could even the odds. Lars and Sabbatelli wearing extremely fake beards perhaps?
I just want Becky to walk through the halls and have folks running away, pressing their backs against the walls, jumping out of windows to avoid her like people seeing Ron Decline in The Rutles.
Damn, I forgot about that. Good call. That’s what I want to see tonight times ten.
I remember during the Raw vs. SDL survivor series feud Becky was the one leading the charge of the raw invasion and people were trying to get out of her way as Bloodthirsty Lynch was on the warpath.
WOO HOO WHO’S READY TO GET YOU PEOPLE’D BY BECKY LYNCH TONIGHT?!
Yeah, no, never.
@Dave M J… with you communicating in all caps, I’m wondering if there’s something you’re really excited about… you seem… how can I put it… more… blissful than usual.
No NXT call-ups on RAW. Will we get any on Smackdown?
If Rowan is hurt, maybe someone gets called up to replace him. Can Lars grow a beard?