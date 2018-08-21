WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/21/18

WWE

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Welcome to your live open discussion thread for this week’s edition of Smackdown. Here’s what you can expect this evening, per WWE.com:

Because the fallout from a monumental SummerSlam just wasn’t enough, Paige has put together a special edition of SmackDown LIVE that has the WWE Universe buzzing with excitement. After Sunday’s controversial title match, The Bludgeon Brothers will put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The New Day in a No Disqualification Match. Plus, Jeff Hardy will finally be able to get his hands on Randy Orton when the two square off in the evening’s very first match. You won’t want to miss a second of the action, starting tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Our five-point preview:

1. The main event is a No-DQ match between The Bludgeon Brothers and The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. There was a rumbling that Rowan suffered a serious injury at SummerSlam, so if that’s true, be on the lookout for new champs tonight.

2. Jeff Hardy will apparently kick off the night against Randy Orton. I would make a joke about this, but I saw The Gaslight Anthem play all of The ’59 Sound over the weekend, so I can’t besmirch anyone who wants to enjoy something from the late-aughts.

3. Becky Lynch and A.J. Styles will both discuss their actions at SummerSlam. If you missed SummerSlam and are cool with a spoiler: Both of them beat the unholy hell out of someone and are now being asked to talk about it.

4. Speaking of SummerSlam, The IIconics were off the card, which was unfortunate. But hey, Peyton Royce will face off against Naomi tonight because this happened.

Hahah that was super cute. Get your glow sticks out guys 😂 I’m going to embarrass you tonight sweet cheeks… you asked for it 💋 @NaomiWWE https://t.co/VrtSAijPND — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 21, 2018

5. WWE.com teased the next chapter in Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Hopefully that next chapter involves the two of them continuing to be extremely good.

As always, give your favorite comments a +1 and the best will make a cameo in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Oh, and speaking of Best and Worst columns, if you have some time to kill tonight, feel free check out what we wrote about Takeover and SummerSlam. Enjoy!