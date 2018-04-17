WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The first night of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up saw major changes, as Raw gained United States Champion Jinder Mahal (who then lost the title to Jeff Hardy), Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Riott Squad, among others, from Team Blue. However, SmackDown LIVE also gained a Superstar in The Miz. How will the faces of Team Blue continue to change? Who will show up on SmackDown LIVE? Find out during night two of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, starting at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Here’s a rundown of everyone who jumped from Smackdown to Raw on Monday, in case you missed it. It’s a lot!

2. Make sure you’ve read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw column, as it contains a lot of information/implications for Smackdown.

3. The Miz is coming back to Smackdown tonight, and Daniel Bryan’s fists are waiting for him. This is gonna be the best.

4. Jinder Mahal was the first Smackdown guy to jump to Raw and immediately lost the United States Championship in the process, so don’t be surprise if new U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy immediately jumps back. Or hey, maybe we’ll get Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship instead!

5. We got an NXT debut on Raw this week with Drew McIntyre. Does that mean we’re getting Cien Almas tonight?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!