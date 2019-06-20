WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Stomping Grounds, an actual pay-per-view, airs live this Sunday, June 23, on WWE Network. The show that replaced Backlash because reasons features a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, a Universal Championship match featuring a mystery guest referee, and more.

We’ll be here all weekend with live updates, an open discussion thread, and results for the show. Here’s the complete card as we know it, minus whatever they add on Friday afternoon.

WWE Stomping Grounds Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

2. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

3. WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

5. United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet

6. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (c) vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery

8. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

9. Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all nine (plus?) matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Stomping Grounds 2019.