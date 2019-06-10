Sasha Banks Is Working An Angle, But We Don’t Know Whose Angle

WWE

There are a limited number of things that might be happening here. Here’s what we know for sure: Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE TV, and neither she nor WWE have made a direct statement about her status with the company, since WrestleMania. After she and Bayley dropped their Tag Team Championship to the IIconics, she disappeared for a few days, and then word got out that she’d attempted to quit at Mania, not only because of the title change, but because she and Bayley were going to be split up. More recently she apparently did some work for the WWE 2K20 video game, and had a meeting with Vince McMahon that reports said went well. She’s also been posting cryptic photos and messages on her social media this whole time, many of which seem to imply a narrative of escape or reclaiming her identity.