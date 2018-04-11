Roster Moves We Need To See In This Year’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up

During Monday’s crazy Raw after WrestleMania we saw the announcement that starting next Monday, WWE would have their semi-irregular Superstar Shake-Up™. If you aren’t familiar, that’s when stars from Raw and Smackdown are “drafted” (or traded, or whatever) and sent to different brands. It’s a great idea to keep the shows fresh, and it always causes a ton of speculation and conversation.
We decided to share our own picks for who should go from Raw to Smackdown and vice versa, with a few bonus options thrown in for fun. When you’re done reading, make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know who you think should go where, and why. There are no wrong answers. Brock Lesnar to NXT! Sam Roberts to 205 Live!
Daniel Bryan To Raw
The most important thing that needs to happen in this year’s Shake-Up is either The Miz going back to Smackdown to pick up his feud with a now-cleared Daniel Bryan, or Daniel Bryan heading to Raw to pick up his feud with The Miz. One of the two. I like Bryan to Raw a lot more than sending Miz back, because (1) Miz and the Intercontinental Championship should never be that far apart, (2) the feud should involve that title belt since it was important to the legendary Talking Smack showdown between the two, and (3) Bryan showing up on “Miz’s show” as a wrestler and not an authority figure would cause the most hilarious indignation in Miz.
Also, let’s get Daniel Bryan on the same show as Kurt Angle before Kurt’s legs officially turn into cooked spaghetti and we miss out on a dream match forever.
Natalya can be their Daryl.
Ruby needs to stay on SDL and turn face, move the chaff to Raw. That way I can at least finally see Ruby and Paige on screen together.
The most obvious move is Revival to Smackdown, the show that actually cares about tag team wrestling and could use some new blood after so much New Day/Usos.
I will never understand what Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan did to Brandon.
Fuck every single suggestion of calling folks down from NXT. Keep my sweet babies away from the bad man.
I realize he’s the “lone wolf” but can we put Baron Corbin as Almas’s bodyguard until Zelina Vega works her magic on him too? And if we’re moving the cruiserweights to Smackdown then maybe toss Murphy or Gallagher in there too.
an actual lol to Nicholas to 5th grade, fantastic.
I like the idea of having Nakamura form some kind of evil, rockstar alliance with Almas. Not necessarily a tag team, but some kind of understood deal. Nakamura using the word “tranquilo” while admonishing AJ Styles (before his heel turn) set that up nicely. But ultimately, Almas and Nakamura need to be their own dudes.
Bryan can stay right where he is and wrestle Styles, Nak, KO & Zayn (maybe), and a hopefully traded Miz & Cesaro. Or you can elevate Rusev & Gable. Then we can have a great SDL again
Who the fuck is Necky Storm?
I think Smackdown’s womens division needs a lot more star power than less, especially if Asuka is gonna run amock there (one loss shouldn’t negate that she’s nigh-unbeatable). Definitely bring over Bayley or Sasha or both and let them have super-charged versions of their RAW matches with Asuka on PPV instead.
I definitely thought The Usos should have lost yesterday to go to RAW for similar reasons, but now I think that staying on Smackdown is better. New Day doesn’t really need the titles to stay over and should be fine losing to AOP or the Broken Lovers, but I don’t think the Usos would do so well in that regard. They’ve been great on Smackdown, so keep them there.
I want Randy back on RAW just so after he loses to Jinder again we don’t have to see them fight for at least another year.
My kingdom for Gable to get the singles push he’s shown himself capable of having. And for Nikki Cross to win a championship and be amazing.