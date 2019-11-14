The Venue For WWE TLC Announced An Early Card For The PPV

Survivor Series is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start anticipating next month’s WWE PPV, Tables, Ladders & Chairs. This year’s WWE TLC is happening at the Target Center in Minneapolis on December 15. In promoting tickets for the event, the Target Center has revealed some of the matches that are planned for the event.

If the announcement holds true, there will be at least two TLC matches: Roman Reigns versus King Corbin, and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch versus the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Last year there was a women’s TLC match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, so this year is pretty much that plus Kairi Sane and with everybody’s alignment tweaked.

From the Target Center web site:

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay per view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay per view at Minneapolis’ Target Center. See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers on in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay per view of the year, TLC!!!! ROMAN REIGNS vs. KING CORBIN ~in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match~ BECKY LYNCH & CHARLOTTE vs. KABUKI WARRIORS ~for the FIRST TIME EVER for the Women’s Tag Team Championship a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match ~ RUSEV vs. BOBBY LASHLEY w/ LANA Visit http://www.wwe.com for more information as it becomes available. Card is subject to change.

That last line is important, of course, but it’s also worth remembering that the Hell in a Cell venue gave away the Fiend challenging for the Universal Title in a Cell way before it was hinted at on TV, and that did come to pass, alas.