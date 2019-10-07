The Best And Worst Of WWE Hell In A Cell 2019

Previously on the Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell: WWE turned Hell in a Cell into the TNA Steel Asylum to make watching matches inside of it as annoying and difficult as possible. Also, WWE tested out ending their Hell in a Cell main event with a no contest and thought, “this worked great, let’s do it again next year.”

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell for October 6, 2019.