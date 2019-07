WWE

Word on the street is that we’re only at the beginning of the changes we’ll likely see to weekly TV now that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have taken over Raw and Smackdown. We already had a pretty good Raw that started with violence and cursing, followed by a pretty run-of-the-mill Smackdown on which the promos were a bit better than usual. NXT Tag Team Champions the Street Profits also showed up on Raw, although it seemed a little vague whether they were officially called up.