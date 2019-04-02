Here Are Some Backstage Rumors About WWE Women’s Championship Plans After WrestleMania

04.02.19 32 mins ago

WWE

Now that all three women have been arrested one last time on Monday Night Raw, the absurdly long and overbooked build to the Main Event of WrestleMania is just about over, and we can focus on the match itself, and of course what comes after it. Naturally, Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer has added his two cents about what we should expect on that front, with the usual caveat that you never you never really know how much Dave knows, especially when it comes to the women’s division. Nevertheless, I’m going to summarize what he had to say, and if he’s at all right, these are major spoilers, so don’t keep reading unless you’re cool with that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP