Here Are Some Backstage Rumors About WWE Women’s Championship Plans After WrestleMania

WWE

Now that all three women have been arrested one last time on Monday Night Raw, the absurdly long and overbooked build to the Main Event of WrestleMania is just about over, and we can focus on the match itself, and of course what comes after it. Naturally, Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer has added his two cents about what we should expect on that front, with the usual caveat that you never you never really know how much Dave knows, especially when it comes to the women’s division. Nevertheless, I’m going to summarize what he had to say, and if he’s at all right, these are major spoilers, so don’t keep reading unless you’re cool with that.