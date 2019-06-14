The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/24/98: Highway Robbery

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.14.19

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: President Bill Clinton called into the show multiple times to comment on Ken Starr’s investigation into whether or not the Undertaker and Kane are in cahoots, or something. Plus, penis Super Soakers!

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Jeff Jarrett is suddenly obsessed with haircuts, Mrs. Yamaguchi-san has gone evil, and Jamie’s boyfriend is a prime suspect on an all new Pacific Blue, up next.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. Head back to a time long forgotten when Raw was fun to watch, and things happened!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War for August 17, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE RAWWWFWWF RAW IS WAR
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP