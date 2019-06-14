The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/24/98: Highway Robbery

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: President Bill Clinton called into the show multiple times to comment on Ken Starr’s investigation into whether or not the Undertaker and Kane are in cahoots, or something. Plus, penis Super Soakers!

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Jeff Jarrett is suddenly obsessed with haircuts, Mrs. Yamaguchi-san has gone evil, and Jamie’s boyfriend is a prime suspect on an all new Pacific Blue, up next.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War for August 17, 1998.