Heat Of The Moment: SummerSlam ’98 KickOff Show (August 30, 1998)

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Jeff Jarrett continued his sudden obsession with haircuts, The Rock accepted Triple H’s challenge for a ladder match at SummerSlam, and evil heel Mrs. Yamaguchi made her first (and last) Sunday Night Heat appearance.

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: Mrs. Yamaguchi-san said goodbye for good. Also, in wrestling news that appeals to people OTHER than me, Kane and the Undertaker are killing everyone they know en route to SummerSlam ’98, the HIGHWAY TO HELL. Or as it’s known on the Network, “Generic Rock Music #3.”

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, originally aired before SummerSlam ’98 on August 30, 1998.