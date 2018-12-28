Moving their TV product to the obscure outdoors-focused Pursuit Channel was clearly not Impact Wrestling’s first choice. According to WrestlingInc, they had talks with Syfy, TruTV and WGN America before landing on Pursuit, which is co-owned by Impact’s parent company, Anthem Entertainment.
A Wrestling Company That Doesn’t Exist Yet Reportedly Turned Down An Offer To Buy Impact
Around The Web
There is one comment
I’m not sure i believe this rumor unless impact has talent contracts that are perceived as bad because any tv deal is better than the no tv deal AEW has. I also do not believe they were involved with syfy because unless something changed syfy is owned by NBCU which has the rights to raw so i always thought that was a lie created by anthem or its online fans. I’m honestly one of the people who thought impact would end up on the wwe network. I wish impact the best but the PR spin on this has been downright absurd. I get they cant come right out and say they’ve hit rock bottom but at the same time they should cool it on the propaganda about pursuit being a good thing