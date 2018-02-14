One Young WWE Fan Had An Emotional Reaction To The Perfect Birthday Gift

#WWE
02.14.18 3 weeks ago 3 Comments

WWE

Those of us who are adults and spend so much of our time talking about the ins and outs of the professional wrestling business on the internet and elsewhere often get caught up in our theories and concerns about booking, about longterm storytelling, about who’s getting pushed and who’s getting buried.

Distracted by our analyses and arguments, we can forget something fundamental: wrestling is and should be, at least partially, for the kids. It’s ironic that this can slip our minds when so many of us fell in love with wrestling as children in the first place.

Fortunately, every now and then something comes along to remind us. In this case, it’s a tweet that’s gone viral from a teenager who, along with her boyfriend, took her 8-year-old brother on a surprise trip to a WWE Live Event. Upon figuring out where they were and what was happening, his reaction was touching and emotional:

