WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 5: The Number Of Lana

This is the fifth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, actual married couple Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated flirty weirdos Goldust and Mandy Rose. This week’s episode features Bayley and Elias, fighting on behalf of Americares, in a match against Rusev and Lana, fighting on behalf of Global Citizen.
Now let’s take a quick look at this week’s teams, before we dive into the match itself:
Rusev is this generation Scott Steiner if Scott Steiner had sense of humor
And 6000% less roid rage.
Hats off to MMC for giving some folks chances to shine and all that.
Yep, all of this
I don’t think Bayley was too hurt by this, especially since the focus was more on Lana’s first win, and I think it was a great moment for her.
Although I would have thought for sure Elias was going to take the pin after getting clobbered with a CELLO the night before, and for wearing the Abdomen Tape of Injury.
I’m glad this mostly exists outside of normal WWE continuity cause the performers can really tell their own stories and tap into the more organic and goofy humor that people like Becky, Sami, Carmella, and Rusev etc. have. Like, everybody already knows Big E is fun, because New Day has established themselves as such, so it is great others get to branch out. I hope Goldust and Mandy hang out after the MMC, though hopefully that doesn’t ruin his friendship with Cedric.
Anyway, TLDR, WWE writers have an awful and monotonous sense of humor and should serve as support for people who can’t be charismatic on their own, instead of the norm for everyone.
Bayley beat Sasha on Monday, this does not come off as a bad loss for her but rather a fluke win for Lana.
ARE YOU SERIOUS. Everyone is always up in arms about how Rusev doesn’t get pushed and WWE doesn’t listen to the fans about Rusev and they ignore Rusev Day chants. Then Rusev gets a win and it’s OH MY GOD LANA PINNED BAYLEY WHY DOES WWE HATE HER? Someone in this feud has to lose. The thought that the WWE is “done” with Bayley is ridiculous and one of the big, bright shiny reasons that you can’t treat Dave Meltzer’s word like it’s coming straight from Vince McMahon. Meltzer made an opinion based on a match result and everyone thinks it’s the end of Bayley’s world. Bayley has a niche audience and a set place. She is the underdog babyface. She can’t win all the time, because if she did, she wouldn’t be an underdog anymore. And usually it’s more important to the story to get the fans upset at the heel for beating her, because when it’s time for her to get that one big win, it comes at a big, special event. BECAUSE IT’S WRESTLING. How do you all not get this?
A lot of bookers hang around this site
If your logic is that we should be happy that “Rusev got a win”, it should be noted that Rusev did not get the pin. Lana did.
>She can’t win all the time, because if she did, she wouldn’t be an underdog anymore.
Doesn’t seem to stop Cena.
Bayley was buried yet again and i see people defending it yet again lol never change iwc