WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 5: The Number Of Lana

Facebook Watch

This is the fifth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, actual married couple Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated flirty weirdos Goldust and Mandy Rose. This week’s episode features Bayley and Elias, fighting on behalf of Americares, in a match against Rusev and Lana, fighting on behalf of Global Citizen.

Now let’s take a quick look at this week’s teams, before we dive into the match itself: