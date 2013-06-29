If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2013: Outstanding Comedy Series

Our journey through the Emmy ballot concludes with our second series category: Outstanding Comedy Series. As always, Fienberg will attempt to rank the contenders from most likely to least likely to be nominated, throwing in a bunch of preferential wild cards along the way. And, as always, I will pretend that I am an actual Academy member who has a ballot and therefore has to narrow his choices down to six people.
Same rules apply: we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t nominate shows that weren’t submitted (like “Bunheads,” or most of the primetime animated comedies), nor can we reassign a show to what seems a more appropriate category (say, nudging “Enlightened” from comedy to drama). I’m also steering clear of shows (even ones I historically like) where I didn’t see enough of the eligible season to feel confident in picking it (I’m overdue for summer marathons of several FX sitcoms, for instance, and the rest of this season of “Veep,” and I haven’t seen any of the Hulu episodes of “The Thick of It”).
Dan’s exhaustive analysis is here, and embedded below (click Launch Gallery to see it), and my picks are coming right up.
This was not a great season for new comedies on television. “The Mindy Project” and “The Neighbors” are the only two freshmen left standing, and while both had their moments (and could grow into something more next year), neither was good enough to merit serious consideration in the same way rookie dramas like “Rectify” or “Hannibal” did in the previous category.
Because there were no major new contenders, and because a lot of my recent favorites had strong years, this was perhaps the easiest category for me to pick my top 6. Usually, I take a long time sweating over my options, and shuttling nominees on and off the list, but I chose these shows almost immediately and never questioned them, despite frequent trips back through the ballot to make sure I hadn’t missed something obvious.
Start with “30 Rock,” which concluded an all-time comedy run with an all-time farewell season, including a finale that was equal parts touching (Jack detailing the origins of the word “love”) and hilarious (“BLIMPIE’S!”). There are other comedies on television that deserve far more awards recognition than they’ve received, but if the Academy wants to give Tina Fey and company one more win here, I can’t exactly object.
“Louie” season 3 had a few more bumpy patches than the astonishing second season, but it also had the Miami episode, “Daddy’s Girlfriend,” the incredible “Late Show” three-parter, and the moving season finale. Whatever Louis C.K. wants to do, he does, whether he’s simply taking us on a tour of Little Havana, tracking a wild night in the life of a charismatic but mentally ill woman, inventing a parallel universe where he competes with Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock to succeed David Letterman, or introducing us to the worst little boy in the whole world. We won’t get any new “Louie” until next summer, so let’s celebrate the most recent batch while we still can.
“Enlightened” mostly left me cold in its first season, but I was knocked out by its second and final one. It probably doesn’t belong in this category, but this is where it’s been submitted, and season 2 is a strong contender for my 2013 top 10 list. Mike White again knocked me out again with the episodes told from a POV other than Amy’s (especially the one built around his lonely character), but he also added the right amount of narrative momentum to Amy’s campaign against Abaddon to make the story engaging even when Amy was acting like a human wrecking ball. Tonally, aesthetically and emotionally, “Enlightened” felt like nothing else on television. It was great, and that should be recognized.
Another show that took a leap in year two: “New Girl,” which as a freshman was uneven but sometimes hilarious and as a sophomore was more assured and more frequently funny, even before we got to the Jess/Nick romance arc that kicked the show up to another level. It’s as explosively funny a show as there is on TV right now, but one that’s able to wrap the insanity inside an affecting emotional package, whether in scenes played entirely straight or in mixtures like the “gave me cookie, got you cookie” scene.
I don’t know that “Parks and Recreation” got as much comic mileage out of putting Leslie onto the city council as I might have hoped, but that may be simply because I never found Councilman Jamm as funny as I was meant to. But even factoring that in, “Parks and Rec” in its advanced age was able to churn out episodes like “Two Parties,” “Animal Control,” “Bailout,” “Article Two” and “Leslie and Ben” that put most of TV comedy to shame. It is warm, it is sweet, it is happy, it is frequently fall out of your chair funny, and it’s as reliable a viewing experience as you’ll find. I don’t expect much Emmy love for the show outside of Amy Poehler’s annual nomination, but this is one of those series that years from now, TV historians will look back on and be baffled by how little the Academy seemed aware of it.
“Girls” is a more overt comedy than “Enlightened,” and its second season featured some memorable comic set pieces and episodes, like Hannah and Elijah’s night on cocaine, or the Donald Glover character telling Hannah what he thought of her essay, or anything involving the sex life of Booth Jonathan. But this season was memorable for going to some darker places, whether Hannah’s epiphany at the end of the Patrick Wilson episode, Hannah’s OCD flare-up or Adam sabotaging a potentially healthy relationship, in ugly fashion, after spending only a few minutes in Hannah’s presence. “Girls” will forever be a divisive show, generating equal parts love and disgust from the people who watch it. From where I sit, it’s a terrific show that should be nominated again here.
Also considered: “Archer,” “Arrested Development,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Cougar Town,” “Go On,” “Happy Endings,” “Nurse Jackie,” “The Office,” “Raising Hope,” “Wilfred”
What does everybody else think? Who would your top 6 be in this category?
I know it’s not your thing, but someone needs to stand up for the great work they did on Veep this season, especially the last few episodes. So I will. Yay, Veep.
I agree. The second season of “Veep” was even better than the first one. There were lots of scenes where all the actors are on screen and there is not even a single weak link: the entire ensamble is incredible. This is definetely not “The Julia Louis-Dreyfus Show”. Yes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hilarious – and she might win another Emmy with that glass door episode – but so is everybody else around her.
I may be a socialist when it comes to award shows, but I would be happy to replace the adult cast of Modern Family with Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott and Timothy Simons.
I’d do the same thing.
I was just about to say that. I finished watching Veep this morning. It was amazing. If it wasn’t for Enlightened or 30 Rock, it would be my favorite comedy of the season.
And since Laura Dern won’t be nominated anyway, I hope JLD wins again. One of the best works in her entire career.
Agreed. Veep is screamingly, brilliantly funny.
I’m so grateful to Alan for all the great dramas he’s turned me onto, and for the great recaps which heighten my enjoyment.
But it’s startling how much his comedy prefs differ from mine. With the exception of Louis (which is really more of a drama anyway), he seems to like twee, meme-ish comedies where you’re always aware of the smug exertions of nerdy comedy writers. Our comedy tastes being so different, I’m not surprised he doesn’t love Veep, where the writers erase their own tracks and the comedy’s a little deeper, truer, and more organic….at least to my perspective!
I love “Veep.” I loved the first season and thought the second season was equally funny, if not better than the first. The addition of Kevin Dunn and Gary Cole was icing. The entire cast is stellar and the writing is seriously funny.
One more: “The Middle” also had a surprisingly strong season. A lot of fantastic episodes for TV’s least buzzy good show.
If Alan isn’t watching “The Middle,” he should be. It had a very strong season, and Eden Sher in particular deserves a ton of recognition.
It was not that surprising, since it has always been consistently good. It’s funny that “The Middle” (5 main characters and only one family) remains fresh after four seasons, while Modern Family (with its three families and 11 characters) quickly became repetitive. What the heck!
ENLIGHTENED, LOUIE, VEEP, GIRLS. VEEP improved by leaps and bounds.
My chosen six (in order):
Enlightened
Happy Endings
30 Rock
Parks and Recreation
Raising Hope
Arrested Development
Arrested Development (winner)
Ben & Kate
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Louie
Parks and Recreation
Wilfred
Gonna have to go with: “30 Rock” which just deserves it not because it’s basically grandfathered in but because it had one helluva season, and in my opinion, it should win; “Parks & Rec” because obviously; “Louie” because it continued to be brilliant; “Girls” – it just understands its own universe so darn well, and I believe season 2 moved into an even more daring space … loved it; gotta give it to “Veep” … what a season; and finally maybe an awful three-way tie between “New Girl,” “Happy Endings,” and “Go On.”
I know a lot of people hate “Go On” for reasons I can’t fathom, but I don’t think there was another comedy last year that was so good at insanely laugh-out-loud moments in delirious fleeting moments and could tug at the heartstrings. “Happy Endings” was just its usual joke machine. And “New Girl” certainly improved, especially in the latter half when it hit its stride, but I wouldn’t say I laugh so much at “New Girl” as a I do the others in this tie.
Good luck to all!
No comedy brought me more joy this season than Bob’s Burgers.
@Meu – Bob’s Burgers was my favorite TV show of the year, period, but animated shows aren’t considered under comedies.
@Nath Yeah they are. Unless you’re saying that they just don’t have a realistic shot at winning. I’d agree with that, I guess, but they are eligible.
Veep
Arrested Development
30 Rock
Parks and Recreation
Girls
Louie
Winner: Veep. Damn it was good this year. Can’t remember an episode where I wasn’t rolling around laughing.
Parks and Recreation
The Thick of It
Louie
Archer
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Arrested Development
That’s probably the order I’d have them in too with maybe an honorable mention for Bob’s Burgers. I don’t know Alan, I’m all for artsy-ness and what have you when it comes to Drama but I think when we talk about outstanding comedies “How Much Did They Make You Laugh?” is still something that needs to be given pretty heavy weight. I mean, if you’re going to be taking “serious accomplishment” as a really big part of the criteria you’re basically stacking the deck against shows like Archer or IASIP which, while very smart, have absolutely no interest in making us think.
I mean, yeah, push comes to shove I’ll take both but back to the wall I’ll take funny.
1. 30 Rock
2. New Girl
3. Parks and Recreation
4. Arrested Development
5. Louie
6. Girls
Others Considered: Archer, Veep, Go On, Happy Endings
30 Rock had one of the strongest final seasons of any show in recent memory, and it would be deserving of a fourth win in this category. New Girl, meanwhile, took the leap from ‘good’ to ‘very good and potentially great’ in its second season, and the wild success of the Nick-and-Jess pairing has left the show in a very strong position going forward.
While I didn’t think that Parks and Recreation’s fifth season was its strongest in terms of unfaltering week-to-week episode strength, at its best the show still effortlessly reached heights that were as great as anything that I saw on TV this year (the wedding episode in particular). It’s still comfortably one of the best shows on TV. And while Arrested Development might not have met some of the insanely high expectations set for its return – there were definitely some problems with both episode length and character balance – the sheer ambition of the constructed-for-Netflix fourth season continues to amaze me. And the jokes were there in force.
Louie and Girls continue to captivate as they delve into the strange and fascinating creative visions of their respective auteurs. Both shows blur the line between comedy and drama with remarkable success. That singular ambition gives them a very slight edge over Archer and Veep, which have two of the most underrated comic ensembles on TV. Both shows are never better than when they can just put as many different characters as possible in a room and have them all snipe at one another in gloriously profane fashion.
Go On and Happy Endings were both lightly watched, but very funny shows built around some talented performers who deserved a wider audience. And both are gone too soon – a justifiable, but unfortunate fate.
I don’t hate Girls like a lot of people do, but I also don’t think it should be on these lists (even though I concede it ultimately will.) I get that it’s trying to push boundaries and redefine the medium in much the way Louie is, but while Louis CK has a clear vision I just don’t think Girls executes enough of the time to be considered one of the great comedies on TV. Not when there are other comedies like VEEP or Archer that are just as “smart” and deliver more consistently.
It’s a shame that Girls gets so much credit just for “trying” to do something and because people want to like this show so much that they’re willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.
Or,you know, they might actually like the show. I know this is shocking for the Internet, but sometimes people truly like things other people don’t. And they not because they “want to like it” but because the just like it.
I just don’t get why it’s so confusing to so many that people like different things. Just because you don’t really like it does not mean your opinion is the only “real” opinion and that anyone else is just lying about how they actually feel.
Lisa- please don’t be patronizing. I merely brought up the point that when it comes to Girls, the discussion tends to be more than simply whether you like the show or not. And this isn’t new or unique to this show. Dan and Alan frequently discuss how they think Emmy voters like to vote for movie stars who appear on TV. That’s not to say that you can’t like Kevin Spacey’s role in House of Cards, but I also don’t think it invalidates the discussion about why some people might vote for him over a possibly “better” TV actor. It may be that Kevin Spacey is one of the best actors on TV this year, or it may be that Emmy voters just want to vote for an Oscar winner. Similarly, many people may really like Girls while some voters might think it’s just a great story to vote for Girls.
Girls has always been controversial both on and off-screen and people have been dissecting its merits long before I commented on this blog. I think part of why Alan has these posts is to allow his readers to express their opinions rather than shoot each other down.
But Girls is still much more trying than it is succeeding.
For me trying is half the battle. Trying to *not* feature formulaic or predictable characters. Trying to *avoid* predictable or emotionally-convenient plot points. Trying to portray complex, even difficult-to-like characters, rather than the meet-cutes or quirky rascals that dominate most of the nominees. Trying to go places that comedies don’t traditionally go because those places are actually dangerous.
Girls has been doing all those things. I agree it’s been a bit hit-and-miss, but it’s no less controversial, challenging, or innovative than Louie, yet Louie’s prior season gets a free pass for having been at times great, at times mediocre. Louie (a show I love by the way) gets praised all over again and Girls continues to be dogged by naysayers and haters.
Sorry if you feel I’ve misjudged your comments, but it seems like one show is getting a pass (repeatedly) in these comments and another is getting attacked (repeatedly) in the comments, but both had seasons that were equal in many respects.
My top 6, in order:
1. New Girl
2. Parks and Rec
3. 30 Rock
4. Louie
5. The League
6. Veep
I never thought I’d see the day that I liked a comedy more than Parks and Rec, but New Girl was on a different level this year, and they knocked the Jess-Nick stuff out of the park. I thoroughly enjoyed the first half of so of this season of Girls, but the last few episodes were so unpleasant that I left it out. I respect what Dunham was trying to do, and it was reasonably well-done, but it just didn’t work for me. Overall I think the comedy field is shallower than the drama field, so hopefully we’ll get some promising new comedies this fall.
It’s a shame “Bunheads” and “Bob’s Burgers” aren’t eligible here.
New Girl, Archer, Parks/Rec, 30 Rock.
As much as I love Arrested Development, I don’t think that its best this season was as good as the above.
Didn’t see Enlightened, gave up on Girls last season, but loved some of the cancelled comedies. My ballot would be
Ben and Kate
30 Rock
Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23
Arrested Development
New Girl
and a 3-way tie for the last spot between Happy Endings, Louie, and Parks and Recreation.
Alan, you don’t think “Maron” was a freshman worthy of high praise? The season finale was last night and I thought the 1st year was hilarious.
My 6 nominees…
– New Girl
– The Mindy Project
– The B in Apartment 23
– Wilfred
– Parks and Recreation
– Louie
Just left off: Maron, 30 Rock, Girls
By the end of the season, I thought The Mindy Project was a more enjoyable show than New Girl. I like New Girl a lot, but the Nick-Jess-shipping drove me crazy. The Mindy Project somehow managed to move the title character and Chris Messina’s together all while going through a group of well-written and likable boyfriend-types for Mindy. The B in Apt 23 had found it’s stride (despite out of order eps) and was on fire… then, it was promptly cancelled. Wilfred is still the most underrated and best balanced of the high-level comedies on TV. The scene of Ryan breaking up with Amanda and Wilfred comforting a brokenhearted Amanda in “Truth” was great television… as good as any comedy produced all season. Parks and Rec. took a step back from the previous season, but was still among the best comedies on TV. The same can be said for Louie, but it’s impossible not to take a step back from all-time great seasons.
As I said earlier, the first season of Maron was excellent. Too bad more people didn’t see it. 30 Rock was good, but I have to admit to being burned out by the show. Girls simply was far too inconsistent to merit a top 6 spot on my list. The good eps like “Bad Friend” were terrific, but there were too many stinkers mixed in.
I actually didn’t even like Veep last season and barely laughed at all. It was a huge disappointment. This season, though, has taken a MAJOR step forward and really delivered. It’s now the comedy I look forward to most. So many highlights, with the final stretch of episodes especially great. And the last season of The Thick Of It was even better. Iannucci is fantastic and any comedy list needs to include both shows.
Still, even though its best material is probably not comedic, Enlightened packed the most punch for me so that would get my vote.
1. Enlightened
2. The Thick Of It
3. Veep
4. 30 Rock
5. Louie
6. New Girl
I LOVE Parks and Recreation but felt it just wasn’t quite on its game enough to include among the top 6.
And I’m only 9 episodes into Arrested Development at the moment. Maybe it’ll come together brilliantly over the last batch but it’s leaning SO much on plot, that I can’t call it one of the best.
My personal choices:
The Thick of It
Parks and Recreation
30 Rock
Louie
Veep
New Girl
Honorable Mention: Archer, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Arrested Development (If I was looking at this like an Emmy voter when voting for a winner, where they get 3 episodes to judge the whole season, Arrested Development might actually be my pick to win the whole category because “Colony Collapse,” “Senoritis,” and “Off the Hook” can compete with any 3 episodes of any comedy this season, but the Lindsay/George Sr. episodes have to torpedo it out of contention)
I would echo Alan’s sentiments on New Girl, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, and Louie, as well as the above commenters on Veep, all fine and deserving shows. Personally though, as much as I liked Veep this season, I don’t even think it is the best Armando Iannucci created comedy that’s eligible this year, since The Thick of It, like 30 Rock, had an all time great final season. From the hilarity of Stewart/Peter interactions during the coalition episodes (Stewart? Any thoughts from inside your f*cking dream yurt?) to the experimental and epic hour long inquiry episode, to the final episode and the Shakespearan fall of Malcolm Tucker, the Thick of It really hit on all cylinders this past season and Peter Capaldi’s resigned delivery of “… it doesn’t matter” in that episode might be even better than even his best curse-laded tirades. Just an incredible final season and unfortunately no chance whatsoever of getting nominated.
30 Rock
New Girl
Archer
Veep
The Middle
Louie
Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23
Girls
Happy Endings
Louie
New Girl
Parks & Recreation
I’d probably pick Happy Endings as the winner here, because I don’t know if any other eligible show made me laugh as much as it did.
Alan – did you really not like the most recent season of Sunny In Philly that much that you excluded it from your “also considered” list? Not funnier than Goon or Big Bang Theory?
1. Cougar Town
2. New Girl
3. 30 Rock
4. Parks and Rec
5. Happy Endings
6. Louie
All I ask of a comedy is that it make me laugh. Sadly, I do not react that way to any of the shows on Alan’s list. So my list has only two entries: Big Bang Theory and Happy Endings.
I didn’t get a chance to watch all the shows I wanted this year (missed 30 Rock and Louie), but of the shows I watched my top 6 would be (in no particular order:
Enlightened
New Girl
Parks and Rec
Raising Hope
Veep
The Middle