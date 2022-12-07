The reigning American League MVP is sticking around New York for a long time and for a lot of money. According to multiple media reports, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will re-sign with the team for nine years and $360 million, marking the largest average annual value of any contract for a position player in baseball history.

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

Earlier in the week, Jon Heyman of MLB Network now-erroneously reported Judge would be heading to San Francisco to join the Giants. Ultimately, however, the Yankees made a substantial offer, and Judge validated the decision to turn down a 7-year extension worth $213.5 million from the Yankees earlier this year. He also reportedly turned down larger financial offers elsewhere to remain in New York.

Indications are Aaron Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to remain a Yankee. The all-time AL Home Run King is staying in the Bronx. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 7, 2022

Judge, who will turn 31 years old in April, hit .311 with a league-leading 1.111 OPS this past season. The 62 home runs he hit on the year are an American League record, and Judge led the American League in runs scored (133), runs batted in (131), walks (111), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), and total bases (391). It may be safe to assume Judge will not replicate that level of insane production in any full season moving forward, but the Yankees are betting on the powerful slugger’s ability to maintain value deep into his 30’s while aiming to capitalize on his prime in the near future.