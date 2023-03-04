There may not be another player in the 2023 NFL Draft who generated more buzz than Florida signal caller Anthony Richardson. While there has been a top-3 on most quarterback big boards for months — some order of Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young — the thought is that Richardson is the kind of once-in-a-generation athletic freak who could crash that party.

The quarterbacks got their day in Indianapolis on Saturday, and Richardson put on a show for the ages. Richardson set a pair of Combine records on both of his jumps, as his 10’9 broad jump and his 40.5″ vertical jump were the two best that we’ve ever seen.

Anthony Richardson just set the QB record for vertical jump with a 40.5" jump. He's 244 pounds. Wild. @GatorsFB 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

His 40-yard dash didn’t quite set a record, but considering he is a hair over 6’4 and weighs 244 pounds, it is terrifying. Richardson ran the fourth-fasted 40-yard dash in Combine history at 4.44 seconds — the only quarterbacks to get the better of him in history are Michael Vick, Reggie McNeal, and Robert Griffin III.

NFL Network lined up Richardson’s 40 with those of Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, and it is pretty incredible to watch him leave both of them in the dust.

Now, there are questions about Richardson as a prospect. His ability to steamroll defenses with his legs is special, and his arm strength to take the top off of a defense very well be the best in this class. There are accuracy concerns — he completed 53.8 percent of his passes as a junior in Gainesville last season — but if a team believes that can get ironed out, it’s not hard to see why Richardson could go very, very high in a few weeks.