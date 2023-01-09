Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals spent a lot of money locking in their quarterback, head coach, and GM to longterm deals. Kyler Murray inked a massive extension, while Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim each re-upped through 2027, as they were coming off of an 11-win season and a Wild Card appearance.

Exiting this season, the Cardinals are in disarray after a 4-13 campaign that saw them take steps back in just about every area, particularly on offense where Kingsbury is supposed to bring his expertise. After such a poor showing, the Cardinals decided on Monday they couldn’t bring Kingsbury back, firing him despite the long extension he just signed after a 28-37-1 record with the team through four seasons as head coach.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach – any head coach – last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Along with Kingsbury, Keim will also depart Arizona, citing health concerns that forced him to take a leave during the season, meaning the Cardinals will be restarting in total with their lead decision makers in 2023.

The Cardinals now join the Texans (who fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after he led the Texans to a Week 18 win that cost them the No. 1 pick in the Draft), Broncos, Colts, and Panthers as teams currently seeking new head coaches. With Kyler Murray likely out for most, if not all, of next season after tearing his ACL late in the season, it’s going to be a reset year in Arizona next season, as they’ll focus on retooling the roster and bringing in a new staff with an eye on 2024 as a big bounce back when Murray is fully healthy.

As for Kingsbury, his future will be interesting to watch as he never seemed to have the best handle on NFL head coaching duties, but would have plenty of suitors for his services as an offensive coordinator at the pro level as well as prospects to return to the college level as a head coach.