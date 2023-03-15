baker mayfield
Baker Mayfield Will Reportedly Join The Bucs In An Effort To Be Tom Brady’s Replacement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to figure out the future of their quarterback position. With Tom Brady retiring for the second time (maybe!) and Blaine Gabbert hitting free agency, the only quarterback on the team’s roster is 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask, who has thrown a total of nine passes in his NFL career.

But apparently, the Bucs have found a potential replacement for Brady on the free agent market. According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to a 1-year contract that will pay the former No. 1 overall pick $8.5 million for a year of work.

Mayfield’s career has gone off the rails a bit in the last year. After spending his first four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield got traded to the Carolina Panthers due to Cleveland’s decision to go all-in on Deshaun Watson. That did not go especially well for Mayfield, who was released in December and ended the year with the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he started four games before becoming a free agent. Now, the soon-to-be 28-year-old quarterback will get a chance to compete for a starting gig in a division he got to know a little bit last season.

