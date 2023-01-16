The Baltimore Ravens were more than a touchdown underdog on Sunday night on the road against the Bengals, in large part due to the absence of Lamar Jackson. In his place was Tyler Huntley, who for more than three quarters played a spectacular game and had the Ravens tied going to the fourth quarter with the football.

After orchestrating a gorgeous drive, including a long run to get them down inside the 5, the Ravens tried a QB sneak to finish it off from the 1. Huntley tried to pull off what Trevor Lawrence did in Jacksonville’s comeback over the Chargers, reaching over the line for the goal line and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Huntley is not 6’6 like Lawrence and his effort to go over the top got stoned by the Bengals, with Logan Wilson punching the ball out where it bounced right into the hands of Sam Hubbard, and the big fella rumbled 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Mark Andrews made quite an effort to try and prevent Hubbard from getting all the way to the end zone, but just couldn’t get there. Cris Collinsworth made the point on the broadcast that if Huntley is going to go over the top, the Ravens can’t all be pushing from behind leaving no one there for that scenario — it’s possible going up and over wasn’t planned and was just a decision Huntley made.

In a game where Cincinnati’s offense found itself stuck in the mud for the second and third quarters, the defense came up with the play of the game and Hubbard stamps his name in the NFL record books with the longest fumble return in NFL Playoffs history (among other records).