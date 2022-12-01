One of the best players in all of college football will miss out on the remainder of the season. Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been instrumental in the Wolverines’ undefeated regular season and berth in the Big Ten championship game, will need to undergo surgery to fix a knee injury that he suffered during the team’s win over Illinois last month.

The news of Corum’s surgery was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and confirmed by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

SOURCE: Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will be sidelined for rest of the season. Corum injured his leg two weeks ago and was very limited in how dynamic he was vs Ohio State. @RapSheet first reported the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2022

Corum, a junior running back for the Wolverines, attempted to play during the team’s blowout win over Ohio State last week, but was only able to take the field for five snaps before he spent the remainder of the afternoon on the sideline. Corum has been perhaps the best running back in the nation this season, as he has 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries for the No. 2 team in America.

With Corum out entirely, Michigan will likely lean heavily on former 5-star recruit Donovan Edwards, who ran for 216 yards and two scores against the Buckeyes last week. The Wolverines will play Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, where they will look to earn the title of the conference’s best program for the second year in a row.