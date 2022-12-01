blake corum
Michigan Star Blake Corum Is Expected To Get Knee Surgery And Miss The Rest Of The Season

One of the best players in all of college football will miss out on the remainder of the season. Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been instrumental in the Wolverines’ undefeated regular season and berth in the Big Ten championship game, will need to undergo surgery to fix a knee injury that he suffered during the team’s win over Illinois last month.

The news of Corum’s surgery was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and confirmed by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Corum, a junior running back for the Wolverines, attempted to play during the team’s blowout win over Ohio State last week, but was only able to take the field for five snaps before he spent the remainder of the afternoon on the sideline. Corum has been perhaps the best running back in the nation this season, as he has 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries for the No. 2 team in America.

With Corum out entirely, Michigan will likely lean heavily on former 5-star recruit Donovan Edwards, who ran for 216 yards and two scores against the Buckeyes last week. The Wolverines will play Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, where they will look to earn the title of the conference’s best program for the second year in a row.

