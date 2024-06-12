Getting hit by a baseball stinks. It’s not always intentional when a pitcher sends an offering to home plate but loses control and accidentally plunks an opposing batter, but when it does happen, you can always tell it doesn’t feel especially good. Intent is usually not an important part of the equation, because when you get hit by a projectile that is launched 60 feet and six inches away from you, it hurts like hell.

Blake Dunn of the Cincinnati Reds was our latest example of this on Tuesday night. While standing in the batter’s box as the tying run against indomitable Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, Dunn got hit in the head by a 101 mile per hour pitch. It did not look like it felt good in the slightest, and yet by some miracle, Dunn looked like it didn’t bug him all the match, so he made his way down to first.

Blake Dunn took an Emmanuel Clase fastball to the head 😳 pic.twitter.com/8t6udlQdaH — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 12, 2024

Dunn did not have to leave the game after this, which is nuts, because if I got hit in the head by a pitch that was 40 miles per hour slower, I’d probably not get out of bed for a few days. Anyway, Clase was able to get TJ Friedl out with the very next pitch, and the Guardians picked up a 5-3 win over their in-state opponent.