The Broncos Fired Vic Fangio After Three Seasons In Denver

The Denver Broncos, for the second straight year, brought up the rear in the AFC West, finishing 4th in the division at 7-10 after their 13th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Denver boasted one of the league’s best defenses, allowing the third fewest points and 10th fewest yards in the league, but as has been the case since the Peyton Manning era, the offense was woefully bad (22nd in points, 19th in yards). While Teddy Bridgewater raised their floor a bit, the quarterback situation remains an issue, but they operated an offense that simply wasn’t very inspiring and seemed more aimed at not losing games than trying to win them.

As always, that comes back to the head coach and after three seasons and no tangible improvement in record, Vic Fangio found himself out as Broncos coach on Sunday morning.

Fangio went 19-30 in his three seasons in Denver, never producing an above-.500 record, as the former longtime defensive coordinator in the league got the defense up to speed quickly, but never had the offense to match. Part of that was the QB situation, which Fangio pointed to bluntly after the loss on Saturday as he seemed to know that his time was up and was no longer interested in sugarcoating things.

As for who the Broncos will target, it feels like a safe assumption they’ll be looking more towards the offensive side of the ball, as that’s just how things work in coaching searches when you fire a defensive guy whose teams played uninspired offense. That won’t matter a lot if they don’t, as Fangio noted, have a quarterback in town who can raise their standard of play on that side of the ball, but to win the press conference, they will almost assuredly go with someone with an offensive background.

