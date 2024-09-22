Saturday night’s college football slate ended with a really interesting game, as a pair of 3-0 teams faced off in Provo. The 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats traveled to take on BYU, which was unranked. You might not have known that through the first 2.5 quarters of the game, though, as the Cougars were the more physically imposing team, rode a couple of Wildcat turnovers to a 17-6 halftime lead, then came out for the third quarter and remained in control of the game.

After BYU forced a pick on Kansas State’s first drive of the third, the Cougar offense only needed two plays to score. And not long after, they managed to score again, only this time, it was their special teams that got the job done, as Parker Kingston had reservations for six after a 90-yard punt return. That horribly undersells the job Kingston did, get a load of this:

PLAY OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE FROM BYU'S PARKER KINGSTON 😮 pic.twitter.com/VqvaJPR6ef — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024

That went from a disaster to a miracle, as he made multiple Kansas State players missed him, went one side of the field to the other, and took off. There were some concerns that he dropped the ball before he crossed the plane of the end zone, but that got looked at and it was determined he was fine. It’s easily one of the best punt returns I’ve ever seen, although there was a downside for Kingston: Running this much made him lose his lunch on the sideline after he scored.