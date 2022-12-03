Cameron Rising is one of the toughest dudes in all of college football. Utah’s redshirt junior signal caller is known for taking big hits from opposing teams and getting up every time, and every now and then, he’ll lower his shoulder and lay the lumber on his own. He was a major reason why the Utes made it to the Rose Bowl last season, and played an equally big role this year, which has led to Utah taking on USC in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night.

Despite going down early, the Utes battled back to take a 24-17 lead in the third quarter. A little later in the frame, Utah drove down the field with a chance to extend their lead, and faced a third-and-3 from right near midfield. Rising rolled out to his right and tried to run for it, and Utah got a first down due to a defensive holding call.

Unfortunately for Rising, he got absolutely lit up trying to get the first. USC’s Ralen Goforth laid him out about two yards short of the line to gain, causing his helmet to go flying.

The play got reviewed for targeting, but there was nothing illegal here. Goforth just hit Rising really hard in a legal way, and fortunately for Utah, Rising was able to pop right back up and only missed one mandated play due to his helmet flying off.