Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise continued to reach new heights at Lollapalooza on Thursday, with nearly every aspect of her performance capturing headlines.

She commanded the stage, had an audience some called “one of the largest ever seen” at Lollapalooza, and her lucha Libre-inspired attire continued her crossover appeal to both of wrestling top promotions.

🎥 | Chappell Roan’s entrance at Lollapalooza ‘24 💪💖 pic.twitter.com/H5rVz6WkGV — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) August 1, 2024

Nyla Rose first invited Roan to AEW’s All In show at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month, which happens to take place just days before an upcoming show in Berlin, Germany:

Fellow AEW star Willow Nightingale followed that up with an invite to AEW in general:

Hi @ChappellRoan! If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you’re always welcome at @AEW 💖 — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 2, 2024

WWE’s Bronson Reed also got in on the action, inviting Roan to be the Cyndi Lauper to his Captain Lou Albano:

Hey @ChappellRoan I dig your wrestling gear. If you ever need a tag partner I'm right here! P.S. This could be us … pic.twitter.com/GlnWZCVmth — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 2, 2024

Following the release of her 2023 debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Roan’s rise in popularity comes as no surprise. With the world at her fingertips, there’s endless possibilities for what Roan does next.

Whether the eccentric superstar steps anywhere near the ring remains to be seen, but there’s no question a music performance at one of the big shows of the year, an in-ring cameo, or even showing up next to some of the wrestling world’s most popular luchadors would set the internet on fire.