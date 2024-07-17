Chappell Roan has become a mainstream music star this year. (“Good Luck, Babe!” might end up being the song of the summer.) Fame introduces a lot of new elements to your life, but it also takes some away. On the latter front, there’s a handful of pre-fame pastimes that Roan now looks back on fondly.

On a new episode of the podcast The Comment Section With Drew Afualo, Roan and Afualo were talking about things they used to do before they were famous, things they don’t do anymore and now miss. Roan said, “Drugs. Drugs in public. That’s what I miss. It’s just like… rolling up, being a f*cking freak at the bar, or making out with someone at the bar. […] I miss frolicking, obviously, because now I’m [too] self-conscious to frolic. […] I miss probably just being in Forever 21 and not being judged, you know what I mean?”

Chappell Roan talks with Drew Afualo about what they miss doing before being famous pic.twitter.com/H8AbrVS6E2 — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) July 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time Roan has discussed adjusting to her newfound success and notoriety. On stage in June, an emotional Roan told her concert audience, “I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. And so I’m just being honest that… I’m just having a hard time today. […] I’m sorry. I’m not trying to give you, like, a lesser show, it’s just like, there’s a lot going on. So, just thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted, it’s just so… it’s just heavy sometimes.”