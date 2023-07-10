Late last year, a wild story broke about Kansas City Chiefs superfan Chiefsaholic, who traveled around following the team wearing a full wolf costume to games, getting arrested for armed robbery.

Then, in March, he apparently cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run, evading law enforcement for the last four months until he was finally arrested this past weekend in California. Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was initially charged with one count of bank theft and one count of traveling stolen property across state lines after robbing a Tulsa credit union in December. However, that was apparently just scratching the surface, as the FBI launched a probe into a number of unsolved bank robberies across the midwest in recent years after his initial arrest and found that phone records placed him in the exact location of four robberies in four different states, as well as a pair of failed robberies in Minnesota. He also was running money through casinos by buying chips and cashing out in an attempt to launder the money (via the Department of Justice).

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions. He allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts. Following Babudar’s arrest in Oklahoma last December, FBI investigators began reviewing bank records, casino transaction records, and sensitive financial reporting to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities. Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022, the affidavit says. Investigators also reviewed unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest during that time frame. Babudar’s cell phone was placed in the same cities and locations for these previously unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies, the affidavit says. In addition to the bank theft with which Babudar is charged in this complaint and the bank robbery charged in Oklahoma, the affidavit specifically refers to four bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and to the attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota.

After the Iowa robbery, which was for $70,000, he apparently deposited that exact amount over the next few weeks into his money market savings account, which, it’s pretty bold stealing money from a bank and then leaving a paper trail by depositing it into another banks shortly after. I don’t think that’s something they teach you in Bank Robbery 101.

Basically, after getting charged for one robbery and facing a good amount of trouble, the Chiefs superfan is now facing a whole lot more trouble after going on the run and the FBI linking him to six other attempted robberies (four of them successful). That investigation, one presumes, is why he went on the run in the first place as he knew he was about to be in real Barney.