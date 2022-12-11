No One Has Ever Been More Offsides Than CJ Mosley

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets played in a defensive struggle in the first half on Sunday, as neither team had scored deep into the second quarter. Facing a 4th and inches just shy of their own 40 with 1:19 to play, the Bills lined up to try and draw the Jets offsides and succeeded in the funniest way possible.

Tight end Dawson Knox motioned under center to fake like he was going to do a quarterback sneak and Jets linebacker CJ Mosley jumped over the line and hit Knox with an RKO for the most impressive offsides penalty of all-time — which had Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie very excited.

Look, it’s going to be 5 yards whether you barely flinch and enter the neutral zone or if you jump over the entire offensive line and clobber the quarterback (or in this case, the tight end lined up at quarterback), so you might as well get your money’s worth. Mosley did that in a big way, but unfortunately, this provided the spark the Bills needed to finally break the scoreless tie, marching for a touchdown with Knox finding the end zone on a flipping, diving effort to reach the pylon.

Knox earned that with his 4th and short acting job that got them the free five yards, but the Jets will be kicking themselves for falling for the ruse and giving the Bills the edge in what should’ve been a stalemate of a first half.