The Cincinnati Bengals hope to break a three decades-long streak of never winning a playoff game on Saturday afternoon. The team, which earned the 4-seed in the AFC, kicked off the 2022 NFL postseason by playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders, and after holding the 5-seed to three points on their first drive, Cincinnati got the ball and marched right down the field.

As he’s done so many times this season, Joe Burrow marched the Bengals offense right down the field, going 5-for-7 for 65 yards on his first ever playoff drive. To cap things off, Burrow went to one of his favorite targets, throwing a strike on third-and-goal from the 7-yard line to tight end CJ Uzomah.

It was the first time Uzomah’s career that he scored a touchdown in the playoffs, and he celebrated by showing some love to beloved former Bengal Ickey Woods. Right after he got up, Uzomah hit the Ickey Shuffle before doing the Griddy.

As an added twist, Uzomah did this with Woods in attendance. Woods, who was on the last Bengals team to win a playoff game, got the crowd fired up before the game, and of course did his famous dance.

The Bengals are hoping to win a playoff game for the first time since Jan. 6, 1991.