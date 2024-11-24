The Commanders and Cowboys played in. one of the funniest games in the NFL this season, as the two divisional rivals went back and forth with each team being on the wrong end of some massive blunders in what ended up a 34-26 Cowboys win.

The final three minutes was particularly insane, as it saw the game go from 20-9 Dallas to 34-26 with a truly outrageous sequence of events. The first was a touchdown from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz, with Daniels running in the two-point try to make it 20-17. On the ensuing kickoff, Kavontae Turpin let the ball bounce in front of him and had it roll past him for a near-disaster, before turning it into a touchdown return with a quick spin move and outrageous speed, making it 27-17.

The Commanders would then kick a field goal with just under two minutes to play to make it 27-20. A failed onside kick figured to be about the end of things, but it was truly just the beginning. Washington’s defense got the three-and-out needed to give their offense a chance at a miracle, and Daniels delivered for the second time this season as Dallas’ defense melted down, allowing Terry McLaurin to catch the ball and evade everyone on his way for an 87-yard touchdown. However, Austin Seibert had already missed an extra point earlier in the game, so it was anything but a guarantee they would tie the game, and sure enough a bad snap led to a rushed operation and Seibert hooked another left of the uprights to keep it a 1-point game (videos below).

On the ensuing onside kick, the Cowboys scooped it up and ran it back for a touchdown, which was the one thing that could keep the Commanders hopes alive, as they would get the ball back with time on the clock and a chance at another Hail Mary. Alas, this time Daniels’ efforts at a miracle ended up being caught by Dallas and the game finally ended with a Cowboys win that became far more difficult than it ever needed to be.